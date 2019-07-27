Murphy leads Las Vegas to 20-11 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Sean Murphy hit three home runs and drove in six runs, as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 20-11 on Friday.

Murphy hit a solo shot in the fourth, a three-run shot in the seventh and a two-run shot in the eighth. Dustin Fowler homered twice, doubled and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

A.J. Puk (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Steven Wilson (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Travis Jankowski, Boog Powell and Josh Naylor each had three hits for El Paso.