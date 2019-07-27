Gamboa helps to shut out Stockton, Rancho Cuca. wins 7-0

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Max Gamboa and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Stockton Ports 7-0 on Friday.

Gamboa (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Xavier Altamirano (5-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

In the bottom of the fourth, Rancho Cuca. grabbed the lead on a double by Stevie Berman that scored Marcus Chiu. The Quakes then added four runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Jeren Kendall hit a three-run home run, while Jeter Downs and Kendall both drove in a run in the eighth.

Kendall homered and singled, driving home four runs in the win.

The Ports were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Quakes' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.