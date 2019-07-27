Alvarez’s double leads GCL Astros to 4-3 win over GCL Cardinals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Alvarez hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the GCL Astros to a 4-3 win over the GCL Cardinals on Saturday.

The double by Alvarez capped a four-run inning and gave the GCL Astros a 4-3 lead after Tyler Krabbe got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded earlier in the inning.

GCL Cardinals went up by three after Freddy De Jesus hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Franklin Soto hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Kevin Dickey (1-1) got the win in relief while Wilman Madera (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.