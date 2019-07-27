Medrano, Tapia lift DSL Tigers1 over DSL Brewers 7-5

, (AP) -- Carlos Medrano doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base as the DSL Tigers1 beat the DSL Brewers 7-5 on Saturday. With the loss, the DSL Brewers snapped a six-game winning streak.

Sergio Tapia singled three times with three runs for DSL Tigers1.

Down 1-0 in the second, DSL Brewers tied it up when Jesus Parra scored on an error.

The DSL Tigers1 went out in front in the fifth inning when Geury Estevez and Alberoni Nunez hit RBI singles.

The DSL Tigers1 later added two runs in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Jose Rodriguez hit an RBI single, while Medrano hit an RBI single in the eighth.

DSL Brewers saw its comeback attempt come up short after Erys Bautista hit an RBI single, driving in Sebastian Burciaga in the eighth inning to cut the DSL Tigers1 lead to 7-5.

Juan Cordero (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Brewers starter Rafael Garcia (1-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Bautista doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the DSL Brewers.