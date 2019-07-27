Kerr’s homer leads GCL Tigers West to 6-5 win over GCL Phillies West

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Jimmy Kerr hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the GCL Tigers West to a 6-5 win over the GCL Phillies West in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Kerr scored Matthew Jarecki to give the GCL Tigers West a 5-4 lead.

GCL Phillies West answered in the bottom of the inning when Keaton Greenwalt hit an RBI single, scoring Rixon Wingrove to tie it up.

The GCL Tigers West took the lead for good in the sixth when Clark Brinkman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kelvin Smith.

Starter Emmanuel Quinones (3-2) got the win while Juan Miranda (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Gulf Coast League game.

Edgar Made tripled and doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the GCL Phillies West.

GCL Tigers West improved to 3-1 against GCL Phillies West this season.