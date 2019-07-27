Lucero’s homer leads DSL Orioles1 to 6-2 win over DSL White Sox

, (AP) -- Hector Lucero hit a solo home run in the third inning, leading the DSL Orioles1 to a 6-2 win over the DSL White Sox on Saturday.

The home run by Lucero started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the DSL Orioles1 a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, DSL Orioles1 scored on four more plays, including a single by Josue Cruz that scored Erison Placencia.

DSL White Sox cut the deficit to four after Johnabiell Laureano hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and Ruben Benavides hit an RBI single in the fourth.

DSL Orioles1 southpaw Jesus Chavez (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Homer Cruz (3-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing six runs and four hits over two innings.