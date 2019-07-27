Lopez’s run leads DSL Twins to 8-5 win over DSL Mets1

, (AP) -- Jeury Lopez scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, leading the DSL Twins to an 8-5 win over the DSL Mets1 on Saturday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Twins a 1-0 lead before Luis Baez stole home later in the inning.

DSL Mets1 answered in the top of the next frame when Freddy Valdez scored on a wild pitch to get within one.

The DSL Twins later added two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth. In the fourth, Baez hit an RBI single, while Saul Puente and Lopez hit RBI singles in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luciano De La Cruz (4-2) got the win in relief while DSL Mets1 starter Javier Atencio (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Mets1, Cristopher Perez singled three times.

Despite the loss, DSL Mets1 is 4-2 against DSL Twins this season.