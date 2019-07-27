Peguero, Diaz lift DSL Phillies White over DSL Mets2 6-3

, (AP) -- Giuseppe Peguero tripled and doubled, scoring two runs as the DSL Phillies White defeated the DSL Mets2 6-3 on Saturday.

Victor Diaz tripled and singled twice for DSL Phillies White.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, DSL Phillies White grabbed the lead when Raulyn Blanc hit a sacrifice fly and Leandro Pineda scored on a wild pitch.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the DSL Mets2 cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Omar De Los Santos scored on an error.

The DSL Phillies White later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Carlos Rondon hit a sacrifice fly and Diaz hit an RBI triple to secure the victory.

Aldemar Rivas (3-3) got the win in relief while Rolfy Vargas (2-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Moises Gonzalez singled twice, also stealing two bases for the DSL Mets2.

DSL Phillies White improved to 6-2 against DSL Mets2 this season.