Kasser, Schultz lead the way for Wilmington

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Kasser singled three times, also stealing a base as the Wilmington Blue Rocks beat the Down East Wood Ducks 5-0 on Saturday.

Colby Schultz reached base three times for Wilmington.

In the top of the first, Wilmington scored on a double by Blake Perkins that brought home Kasser. Later in the inning, Dennicher Carrasco hit a sacrifice fly to give the Blue Rocks a 2-0 lead. The Blue Rocks then added two runs in the fourth and a run in the seventh. In the fourth, MJ Melendez hit a two-run home run, while Kasser hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Wilmington starter Kris Bubic (4-2) picked up the win after allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alex Eubanks (8-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over five innings.

The Wood Ducks were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Down East is 4-2 against Wilmington this season.