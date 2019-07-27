Ortiz, Lewis lead the way for Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Joseph Ortiz doubled and singled three times, driving home two runs as the Aberdeen IronBirds topped the Hudson Valley Renegades 5-2 on Saturday.

Craig Lewis doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen went up 3-0 in the fourth after Ortiz hit a two-run double.

After Aberdeen added two runs, the Renegades cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Hill Alexander hit a two-run triple.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Morgan McSweeney (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hudson Valley starter Daiveyon Whittle (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.