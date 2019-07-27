Sagdal’s homer leads Harrisburg to 4-1 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Ian Sagdal hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday.

The home run by Sagdal scored Drew Ward to give the Senators a 3-1 lead.

The Senators tacked on another run in the seventh when Dante Bichette hit an RBI single, bringing home Michael A. Taylor.

Harrisburg right-hander Steven Fuentes (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Konner Wade (2-4) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.