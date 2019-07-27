Thomas leads Bristol to 1-0 win over Elizabethton

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Tahnaj Thomas allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Bristol Pirates over the Elizabethton Twins in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Thomas struck out seven.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. After reaching base on a walk, Aaron Shackelford advanced to third on a double by Francisco Acuna and then scored on a double by Acuna.

Lizardy Dicent (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Denny Bentley (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Twins were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Pirates' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.