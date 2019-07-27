Sundberg, Freeman and Reetz lead Potomac in win

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Jack Sundberg, Cole Freeman and Jakson Reetz each had three hits, as the Potomac Nationals beat the Frederick Keys 7-2 on Saturday.

Sundberg singled three times. Freeman doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs.

Down 2-1 in the fifth, Frederick tied it up when Cole Billingsley hit an RBI single, driving in Sean Miller.

Potomac answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Freeman hit a two-run single and Telmito Agustin hit an RBI double en route to the three-run lead.

Potomac southpaw Tim Cate (3-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ofelky Peralta (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.