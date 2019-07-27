O’Grady leads Louisville over Scranton/WB 8-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Brian O'Grady had three hits and two RBI as the Louisville Bats defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 8-1 on Saturday.

Louisville started the scoring in the first inning when Christian Colon and O'Grady hit RBI doubles.

Louisville later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Aristides Aquino hit a two-run home run to help punctuate the blowout.

Justin Grimm (1-0) got the win in relief while Scranton/WB starter Daniel Camarena (4-6) took the loss in the International League game.

Thairo Estrada doubled twice and singled for the RailRiders.

Louisville improved to 4-1 against Scranton/WB this season.