Upshaw’s single leads Hagerstown to 8-4 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Armond Upshaw hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to an 8-4 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday.

The single by Upshaw started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Suns a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Upshaw scored on an error and Drew Mendoza hit an RBI single.

Chandler Day (3-3) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Conner O'Neil (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.