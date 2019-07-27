Pedro Santos scores twice, Crew beat Red Bulls 3-2

Pedro Santos scored two goals and gave the Columbus Crew the lead for good in the 84th minute in a 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Santos' late goal for the Crew (7-14-3) came on a putback after New York's Luis Robles saved Gyasi Zardes' shot.

Daniel Royer tied it at 2 for the Red Bulls (10-9-4) on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Roye improved to 8 for 8 on penalty kicks in his MLS career, sending a hard shot into the upper-left corner. Referee Fotis Bazakos used video review to determine Royer was held while going for a header in the area.

Brian White opened the scoring for the Red Bulls in the 15th minute, splitting the Crew's two central defenders to get up for a header. It was White's eighth goal of the season.

Luis Argudo tied it at 1 a minute later with a close range finish of Zardes' header pass.

Columbus took a 2-1 lead on Santos' goal in the 46th minute.

It was the Crew's first road win since March 9.