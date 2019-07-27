Narvaez leads Staten Island over Lowell 4-1

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Carlos Narvaez had two hits and two RBI as the Staten Island Yankees topped the Lowell Spinners 4-1 on Saturday.

Staten Island got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After reaching base with two outs on a forceout, Josh Smith advanced to third on a double by Jacob Sanford and then scored on a double by Sanford.

After Staten Island added three runs, the Spinners cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Cameron Cannon scored on a groundout.

Alex Mejias (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Lowell starter Chris Murphy (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Despite the loss, Lowell is 4-1 against Staten Island this season.