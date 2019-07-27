Jeffers, Kerrigan lead the way for Pensacola

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Jeffers homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 on Saturday.

Jimmy Kerrigan homered and doubled for Pensacola.

Down 1-0, the Blue Wahoos took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Mark Contreras and Kerrigan hit solo home runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Blue Wahoos later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pensacola right-hander Griffin Jax (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jorge Guzman (4-10) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and four hits over four innings.

Pensacola improved to 11-5 against Jacksonville this season.