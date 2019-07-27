Fargas’ double leads Richmond over Altoona in 11 innings

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Johneshwy Fargas hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-5 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday.

Jacob Heyward scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Jonah Arenado.

The Flying Squirrels scored one run in the 10th before Altoona answered in the bottom of the inning when Brett Pope hit an RBI single, driving in Bligh Madris to tie the game 5-5.

Reliever Carlos Navas (1-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit to pick up the win. He also struck out one and walked one. Jesus Liranzo (2-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bryce Johnson tripled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

In the losing effort, Altoona got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Pope doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home. The Curve squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.