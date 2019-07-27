Pie leads Leon to 7-2 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Felix Pie had three hits and two RBI as the Bravos de Leon beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 7-2 on Saturday.

Oaxaca cut the deficit to 3-2 in the seventh after Samar Leyva hit an RBI double, bringing home Julian Ornelas.

Leon answered in the next half-inning when Pie scored when a runner was thrown out and Daniel Cornejo scored on a single.

Leon southpaw Jonathan Vargas (5-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carlos Felix (4-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over six innings.

For the Guerreros, Orlando Pina homered and singled.