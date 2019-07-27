Kiermaier’s double leads Charlotte to 6-3 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 6-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Saturday.

The double by Kiermaier, part of a three-run inning, gave the Stone Crabs a 5-3 lead before Kiermaier scored on an error later in the inning.

In the top of the second, Charlotte put up three runs, including a single by Michael Smith that scored Connor Hollis. Clearwater answered in the sixth inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a double by Dalton Guthrie that scored Madison Stokes.

Alex Valverde (3-4) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zach Warren (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.