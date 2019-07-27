Amaya, Hoerner lead Tennessee to 4-1 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Gioskar Amaya hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Nico Hoerner homered and had two hits as the Tennessee Smokies topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 4-1 on Saturday. The Smokies snapped an eight-game losing streak with the victory.

The home run by Amaya capped a four-run inning and gave the Smokies a 4-0 lead after Hoerner hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Jose Siri hit a solo home run.

Oscar De La Cruz (4-4) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chattanooga starter Reiver Sanmartin (0-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Calten Daal doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Lookouts.