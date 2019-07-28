Lappalainen scores twice in MLS debut, Impact beat Union 4-0

Montreal Impact's Lassi Lappalainen celebrates after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer game against the Philadelphia Union, Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Montreal. Graham Hughes

Finnish winger Lassi Lappalainen scored twice in his Major League Soccer debut and Orji Okwonkwo also had two goals to help the Montreal Impact beat the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday night.

Evan Bush made three saves for his seventh shutout of the season, helping the Impact (10-11-3) snap a four-game skid. The Impact were winless since June 26 and had only four goals during the losing streak.

The Union (11-7-6) lost for the second time in three matches.

REAL SALT LAKE 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesse González had five saves for his sixth shutout of the season and FC Dallas played to a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke was not on the bench after being suspended because of his conduct following Wednesday night's Leagues Cup match against Tigres UANL. Petke was shown a red card after having heated words with referee John Pitti. The matter is pending investigation and MLS is withholding comment until a review of the incident is complete.

Nick Rimando had two saves for Real Salt Lake (9-9-4) for his sixth shutout of the year and 150th of his MLS career.

FC Dallas is 9-8-6.

TORONTO FC 2, FC CINCINNATI 1

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored for the fourth straight game and Toronto FC beat expansion FC Cincinnati.

Altidore made it 2-0 in the 50th minute, curling a shot from outside the penalty box past a diving Przemyslaw Tyton. Altidore has nine goals in 13 games this season for Toronto (9-9-5).

Emmanuel Ledesma scored for Cincinnati (5-16-2) in the 58th minute.

Nick DeLeon opened the scoring for Toronto in the 16th minute.

SOUNDERS 1, DYNAMO 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Morris scored in the 59th minute in Seattle's victory over Houston,

Stefan Frei had three saves for his seventh shutout for Seattle (11-6-5). The Sounders moved into second place in the Western Conference.

The Dynamo (9-10-3) also lost 1-0 in Seattle in May.

CREW 3, RED BULLS 2

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Pedro Santos broke a tie in the 84th minute with his second goal of the game in Columbus' victory over New York.

Santos scored the winner off a putback after Luis Robles saved Gyasi Zardes' shot.

Luis Argudo also scored for Columbus (7-14-3). Daniel Royer and Brian White scored for the Red Bulls (10-9-4).

REVOLUTION 4, ORLANDO CITY 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored three minutes in and New England beat Orlando City to run its unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Cristian Penilla, Carles Gil and Diego Fagundez added second-half goals for New England (9-8-6). Tesho Akindele scored for Orlando City (7-11-5).

D.C. UNITED 0, FIRE 0, TIE

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Kenneth Kronholm only had to make one save to get his first shutout with Chicago in the Fire's scoreless draw with D.C. United.

Bill Hamid made two saves on the other end to pick up his ninth shutout of the season

Chicago is 5-10-9, and D.C. (9-6-9).

EARTHQUAKES 3, RAPIDS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Valeri "Vako" Qazaishvili and Shea Salinas scored and San Jose beat Colorado for its fourth victory in a row.

The Rapids' Lalas Abubakar gave Earthquakes (11-7-4) the early lead with an own goal. Diego Rubio scored for the Rapids (5-12-5).

WHITECAPS 0, MINNESOTA UNITED 0, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vito Mannone had five saves for his seventh shutout of the season to help Minnesota United hold on for a scoreless draw with Vancouver.

Maxime Crépeau had one save for his fourth shutout of the season for Vancouver. The Whitecaps (4-11-9) snapped a five-game losing streak. Minnesota is (10-7-5).