Joaquin’s single leads AZL Cubs 2 to 7-5 win over AZL Giants Orange

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Widimer Joaquin hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 7-5 win over the AZL Giants Orange on Sunday.

The single by Joaquin capped a three-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 3-2 lead after Nelson Velazquez hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The AZL Giants Orange tied the game in the eighth inning when Luis Toribio scored on an error.

The AZL Cubs 2 took the lead for good in the eighth when Luis Verdugo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rochest Cruz.

AZL Giants Orange saw its comeback attempt come up short after Marco Luciano hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Cubs 2 lead to 7-5.

Manuel Espinoza (4-2) got the win in relief while Marco Gonzalez (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Luciano homered and singled, driving in two runs for the AZL Giants Orange.