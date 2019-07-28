Pacheco leads AZL Cubs 1 to 18-2 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Carlos Pacheco hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the AZL Cubs 1 defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 18-2 on Sunday.

Pacheco hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Eli Nabholz and then hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Brayan Salaya. Eddy Martinez homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Carlos Paula (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Nabholz (1-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.