Geraldo, Villar and Combs lead San Jose in win

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Manuel Geraldo, David Villar and Dalton Combs each had three hits, as the San Jose Giants beat the Modesto Nuts 9-5 on Saturday.

Geraldo homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Villar was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs.

San Jose took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Combs.

After the teams traded runs, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Eugene Helder hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Johnny Adams.

Luis Amaya (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Modesto starter Austin Hutchison (3-9) took the loss in the California League game.