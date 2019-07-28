Wright Jr. leads Tacoma to 5-2 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Mike Wright Jr. hurled five scoreless innings, leading the Tacoma Rainiers over the Sacramento River Cats in a 5-2 win on Saturday. The Rainiers snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

Wright Jr. (1-2) allowed two hits while striking out three to get the win.

Down 3-0 in the seventh, Sacramento cut into the lead when Mike Gerber scored on a wild pitch and Abiatal Avelino hit an RBI single.

The Rainiers added to their lead in the ninth inning when Chris Mariscal hit a two-run home run.

Enderson Franco (5-5) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Despite the loss, Sacramento is 11-4 against Tacoma this season.