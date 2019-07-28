Asuaje’s homer leads Reno to 8-6 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Carlos Asuaje hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Reno Aces to an 8-6 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday.

The home run by Asuaje capped a four-run inning and gave the Aces a 4-0 lead after Alberto Rosario hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Grizzlies cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Raudy Read and Chuck Taylor hit back-to-back two-run and solo home runs.

The Aces later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth and sixth to secure the victory.

Reno starter Ben Lively (6-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Scott Copeland (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Brandon Snyder was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Grizzlies. Alec Keller doubled and singled twice.