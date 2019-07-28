Tampa Bay faces off against Toronto in division matchup

Tampa Bay Rays (59-48, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (40-66, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Yonny Chirinos (8-5, 3.29 ERA) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.06 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Toronto and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are 15-27 against the rest of their division. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Eric Sogard with a mark of .362.

The Rays are 25-24 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has slugged .425 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .517 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-9. Daniel Hudson earned his sixth victory and Brandon Drury went 4-for-6 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toronto. Emilio Pagan took his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs and is batting .288. Teoscar Hernandez is 10-for-32 with a double, five home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 105 hits and has 47 RBIs. Meadows is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (illness), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).