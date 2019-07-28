Nationals take 3-game slide into matchup with Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-37, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (55-49, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (9-1, 3.23 ERA) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (13-4, 3.37 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 29-23 in home games. Washington's team on-base percentage of .327 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .394.

The Dodgers are 29-23 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .328. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-3. Clayton Kershaw earned his ninth victory and Will Smith went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs for Los Angeles. Joe Ross registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 110 hits and is batting .284. Yan Gomes is 5-for-14 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 120 hits and has 79 RBIs. Justin Turner is 10-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).