Browns owners confident, optimistic about season

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam listen to a question during a season ticket member fan forum before practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. With their team predicted to contend for a Super Bowl title, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are expected to discuss the enormous expectations, Sunday, July 28, 2019, at training camp AP Photo

Jimmy and Dee Haslam purchased the Cleveland Browns in 2012. After five coaching changes and zero winning seasons, both are confident this is finally their year.

The Tennessee businessman and his television producer wife admitted the past seven seasons have "been painful," but expressed confidence that quarterback Baker Mayfield will lead the team to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Cleveland went 7-8-1 last season — its best record since 2007 and dramatically raised its national profile by acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants and signing running back Kareem Hunt after his release by the Chiefs.

The Haslams said negotiations to keep Hunt around the team during his eight-game suspension are ongoing with the NFL. They also promised to "absolutely never" change the franchise's logo-less helmet during their annual training camp news conference.