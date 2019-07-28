Saucedo helps to shut out Durham, Buffalo wins 4-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Tayler Saucedo and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Durham Bulls 4-0 on Sunday.

Saucedo (6-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Sam McWilliams (1-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

In the top of the second, Buffalo scored on a single by Andy Burns that brought home Rowdy Tellez. In the following at-bat, Richard Urena scored on a forceout to give the Bisons a 2-0 lead. The Bisons then added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Tellez hit a solo home run, while Burns hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jonathan Davis in the sixth.

Tellez homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

The Bulls were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Bisons' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.