Osborne hits walk-off homer in eighth, Beloit beats Quad Cities 4-3

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Nick Osborne hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the eighth inning, as the Beloit Snappers defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Snappers scored one run in the sixth before Quad Cities took a 3-2 lead in the eighth when Freudis Nova hit an RBI single, scoring Grae Kessinger.

Osborne homered and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.

Josh Reagan (3-1) got the win in relief while Garrett Gayle (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Nova doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for the River Bandits.

The Snappers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-1.