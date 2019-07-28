Yon, Hopkins lead the way for Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Edwin Yon tripled and singled four times, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Billings Mustangs topped the Missoula Osprey 9-2 on Sunday.

TJ Hopkins homered and tripled with three runs for Billings.

Billings started the scoring with a big second inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Quin Cotton.

The Mustangs later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Omar Conoropo (4-0) got the win in relief while Missoula starter Austin Pope (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.