Brown hits two homers as Las Vegas beats El Paso 10-1

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Seth Brown hit two of the Las Vegas Aviators' five home runs in a 10-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday.

Sean Murphy, Jorge Mateo and Stephen Piscotty also homered for the Aviators.

The home runs by Brown, both solo shots, came in the third and fifth innings off Bryan Mitchell.

Las Vegas starter Paul Blackburn (8-3) picked up the win after scattering seven hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Mitchell (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Austin Allen homered and doubled for the Chihuahuas. Travis Jankowski singled three times.