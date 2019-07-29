Familia hits walk-off single in 11th, AZL Brewers Gold beats AZL Indians Red 3-2

PHOENIX (AP) -- Aaron Familia hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the AZL Brewers Gold defeated the AZL Indians Red 3-2 on Monday.

Francis Florentino scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a single by Familia.

Joe Naranjo hit an RBI double, driving in Cesar Idrogo in the first inning to give the AZL Indians Red a 1-0 lead. The AZL Brewers Gold came back to take the lead in the third inning when Pablo Abreu drew a bases-loaded walk and Felix Valerio hit a sacrifice fly.

AZL Indians Red tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Roger Marmol hit an RBI single, driving in Jothson Flores.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reliever Ian Exposito (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one hit over four scoreless innings. Kevin Coulter (0-2) went three innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

AZL Brewers Gold took advantage of some erratic AZL Indians Red pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Will Bartlett tripled and singled for the AZL Indians Red.