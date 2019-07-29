Pirates take 8-game losing streak into matchup with Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (46-59, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-55, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.36 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (5-6, 3.29 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Reds are 22-27 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.97, Luis Castillo leads the staff with a mark of 2.78.

The Pirates are 19-27 in division play. Pittsburgh leads the National League in hitting with a .267 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .330.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 46 extra base hits and is batting .252. Josh VanMeter is 12-for-24 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .597. Starling Marte is 15-for-43 with seven doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .298 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 1-9, .242 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (groin), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).