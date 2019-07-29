Gonzalez’s homer leads Augusta to 9-1 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 9-1 win over the Lexington Legends on Monday.

The home run by Gonzalez scored Simon Whiteman to give the GreenJackets a 2-0 lead.

The GreenJackets later added five runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Augusta starter Seth Corry (8-2) picked up the win after not allowing a hit or run over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter C.J. Eldred (0-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over five innings.

Augusta improved to 14-3 against Lexington this season.