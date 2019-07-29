Burt’s run leads Charleston to 7-5 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Max Burt scored when Oswald Peraza was hit with a pitch in the third inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-5 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Monday.

The hit batsman started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Canaan Smith scored on a groundout.

The RiverDogs later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Oliver Dunn scored on an error and Burt scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Delmarva saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryne Ogren scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the Charleston lead to 7-5.

Charleston right-hander Jhony Brito (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Hector Guance (8-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over five innings.