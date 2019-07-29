Machin’s single leads Tennessee over Chattanooga in 11 innings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Vimael Machin hit a two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Tennessee Smokies to a 4-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday.

The single by Machin scored Roberto Caro and Christian Donahue.

In the bottom of the inning, Chattanooga scored on a sacrifice fly by Alberti Chavez that brought home Jose Siri. However, the rally ended when Ben Hecht struck Gavin LaValley out to end the game.

The Smokies scored one run in the 10th before Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the inning when Brantley Bell scored on a double play to tie the game 2-2.

Reliever Wyatt Short (5-3) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit to get the win. He also struck out one and walked two. Wyatt Strahan (0-3) went one inning, allowing two runs and one hit in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Siri homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Lookouts.