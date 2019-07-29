Koss leads Grand Junction over Ogden 4-1

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Christian Koss homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Grand Junction Rockies topped the Ogden Raptors 4-1 on Monday. The Raptors saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Grand Junction went up 3-0 in the second after Owen Taylor hit a two-run home run.

After Grand Junction added a run in the third on a double by Koss, the Raptors cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Brandon Lewis hit an RBI single, scoring Ramon Rodriguez.

Grand Junction southpaw Helcris Olivarez (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 4 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Kevin Malisheski (5-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.