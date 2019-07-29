Aussie swimmer Jack suspended by new pro swimming league

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has been suspended by the new International Swimming League as a result of her failed drug test that kept her out of the recent world championships.

Jack was selected last month to compete for the Cali Condors team during the ISL season that starts in October. The league has established a zero tolerance policy regarding doping.

The ISL said Monday that Jack's suspension was in effect while the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency investigates.

Andrea di Nino, managing director of the ISL, says any athletes with doping control or ethical violation records will be considered ineligible with no recourse.

The 20-year-old swimmer said she tested positive for the substance Ligandrol, a substance she said can be found in contaminated supplements. Jack has hired a lawyer and said she will fight to clear her name.