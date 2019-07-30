Canzone, Martinez lead the way for Missoula

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Dominic Canzone doubled three times, scoring three runs as the Missoula Osprey defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 10-4 on Monday.

Francis Martinez singled four times for Missoula.

Idaho Falls cut the deficit to 2-1 in the first after Clay Dungan hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Marquez.

After Idaho Falls tied the game in the second, the Osprey grabbed the lead in the third inning when Axel Andueza hit a two-run home run.

Dustin Lacaze (2-0) got the win in relief while Idaho Falls starter Anthony Veneziano (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Missoula hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

Michael Emodi homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Chukars. Marquez was a home run short of the cycle.