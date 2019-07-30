Sports
Tello hits two homers as AZL Reds beats AZL Dodgers Lasorda 15-10
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Tello hit a pair of homers, leading the AZL Reds to a 15-10 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Tuesday.
Wendell Marrero and Fidel Castro also homered for the AZL Reds.
Tello hit a solo shot in the fourth inning off Juan Morillo and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Riley Ottesen.
Miguel Lar (2-3) got the win in relief while Franklin De La Paz (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Dodgers Lasorda, Garrett Hope homered and singled, scoring two runs. Julio Carrion doubled and singled, scoring two runs.
