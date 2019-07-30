Canning scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (31-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-53, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew VerHagen (1-1, 14.40 ERA) Angels: Griffin Canning (3-6, 5.16 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Detroit will meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Tuesday.

The Angels are 28-27 on their home turf. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .329 is eighth in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .429.

The Tigers have gone 18-35 away from home. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .287, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .335. The Tigers won the last meeting 7-2. Jordan Zimmermann earned his first victory and Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Jaime Barria took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 111 hits and has 39 RBIs. Trout is 10-for-41 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 49 extra base hits and is batting .272. Niko Goodrum is 10-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .218 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .209 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Christin Stewart: day-to-day (undisclosed), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).