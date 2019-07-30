Sports
Rose leads Batavia to 1-0 win over Tri-City
TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jackson Rose allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Batavia Muckdogs over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.
Rose (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out four.
The game's only run was scored in the top of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Julian Infante advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, went to third on a single by Jack Strunc, and then scored on a single by Andres Sthormes.
Ronel Blanco (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and three hits in the New York-Penn League game.
The ValleyCats were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Muckdogs' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.
