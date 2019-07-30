Rey’s double leads Dayton to 6-1 win over Bowling Green

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Brian Rey hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 6-1 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday.

The double by Rey capped a three-run inning and gave the Dragons a 3-1 lead after Michael Siani hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Dragons later added single runs in the third, fifth and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Miles Gordon homered and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for Dayton.

Andy Fisher (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Bowling Green starter Matthew Liberatore (6-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Dayton took advantage of some erratic Bowling Green pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.