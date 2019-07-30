Sports
Johnson’s run leads Greeneville to 8-7 win over Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Ivan Johnson scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Greeneville Reds secure an 8-7 victory over the Bristol Pirates on Tuesday.
Johnson scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by Allan Cerda and then stole third.
Tanner Cooper (1-0) got the win in relief while Samson Abernathy (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
Fernando Villegas doubled twice, scoring two runs for the Pirates.
