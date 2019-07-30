Moreno leads Lansing over Lake County 5-1

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the Lake County Captains 5-1 on Tuesday.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Lansing added to its lead when Moreno hit a two-run home run.

The Captains cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jonathan Engelmann scored on an error.

The Lugnuts tacked on another run in the ninth when Hunter Steinmetz scored on an error.

Lansing starter Troy Watson (5-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Thomas Ponticelli (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.