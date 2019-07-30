Mendez, Terry fuel 4-3 Down East win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Curtis Terry hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, and Sal Mendez allowed just five hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Carolina Mudcats 4-3 on Tuesday.

The home run by Terry, part of a two-run inning, gave the Wood Ducks a 3-2 lead before Sherten Apostel hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Carolina cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Ryan Aguilar.

Mendez allowed two runs while striking out three and walking two.

Cole Uvila (3-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while J.T. Hintzen (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Aguilar homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Mudcats.

Down East improved to 12-3 against Carolina this season.